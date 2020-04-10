Hospitals Forced to Lay Off Staff as Coronavirus Pandemic Hits Cashflow, Says Report
Hospitals and clinics across the U.S. are laying off staff who would normally support what are now non-essential surgeries and procedure as the coronavirus pandemic rumbles on, according to the Washington Post. Last week Bon Secours Mercy Health, which runs 51 hospitals in seven U.S. states, furloughed 700 workers. This week, Ballad Health, which runs 21 hospitals in Tennessee and Virginia, laid off 1,300 employees and enforced pay cuts on executives. The move to furlough workers not related to coronavirus treatment is in part to free up hospital beds and to keep the number of non-medical staff working in facilities to a minimum to mitigate the spread of the virus. The Inspector General for the Health and Human Services Department said the layoffs were a result of the cash crunch caused by the pandemic. “Hospitals reported laying off staff due to financial difficulties, which further exacerbated workforce shortages and the hospitals’ ability to care for COVID-19 patients and the routine patient population,” the IG wrote in a report. “One administrator stated that it had been ‘an absolute financial nightmare for hospitals’.”