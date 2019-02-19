CHEAT SHEET
House Dems Launch Inquiry Into Saudi Nuclear-Plant Venture
House Democrats announced Tuesday that they are opening a full-scale inquiry into the Trump administration’s involvement in a proposed venture to bring nuclear power facilities to Saudi Arabia. The Democrats cited claims from a whistle-blower that the venture raises potential conflicts of interest that could put American security at risk. In a 24-page report from the House Oversight and Reform Committee, the Democrats said their concerns centered around a plan to build a series of nuclear power plants across Saudi Arabia. White House documents obtained by the committee show that the company backing the nuclear plan, IP3 International, sent a draft memo supporting it to Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser. According to the report, Flynn worked on the plan for IP3 during the Trump campaign, and continued to advocate for it in the White House.
As the nuclear deal was maneuvered in the opening days of the administration, Jared Kushner orchestrated a trip to Saudi Arabia for Trump. Kushner also met on his own with the then-deputy crown prince, who is now the power behind the Saudi throne. Kushner is scheduled to travel to the region next week to brief diplomats on the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan.