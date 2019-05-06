House Judiciary Plans to Move to Contempt Proceedings Against William Barr

House Democrats on Monday took the first official steps toward contempt proceedings against Attorney General William Barr, Politico reports. Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, filed a resolution recommending that Barr be found in contempt of Congress after he was delivered a final warning last week over his failure to comply with a subpoena for the full, unredacted report compiled by Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigating ties between President Trump and Russia. The committee announced it will consider the contempt citation against Barr on Tuesday, according to a statement from Nadler's office. Over the last week, the Department of Justice has refused to hand over the documents and underlying evidence to the committee, citing legal statutes and claiming that the committee’s request is not “legitimate.”