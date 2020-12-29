House Votes to Override Trump’s Veto of Massive Defense Bill
REBUKED
The House of Representatives voted to override President Trump’s veto of the annual defense spending bill, as well as passing legislation to give people $2,000 stimulus checks, in a flurry of votes Monday night. Both bills will now head to the Senate. The National Defense Authorization act passed the Senate with a veto-proof majority. Trump said he was opposed to the bill because it did not repeal the U.S. law that gives social media companies legal immunity for what their users post and that it renamed military bases honoring Confederate leaders. On the other hand, the checks bill is supported by Trump, though it is not expected to clear the Republican-controlled Senate. The defense bill is expected to be the first veto override of Trump’s presidency.