House Ways and Means Chair Subpoenas Treasury Department, IRS for Trump’s Tax Returns

The chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA), subpoenaed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig after Mnuchin refused to give the committee six years worth of President Trump’s tax returns. “While I do not take this step lightly, I believe this action gives us the best opportunity to succeed and obtain the requested material,” Neal said in a statement on Friday. According to The New York Times, Neal has given both the Treasury Department and IRS until May 17 to produce the “six years of personal and business returns” that he had originally requested. Earlier this week, Mnuchin refused Neal’s initial request—stating that it “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose.”