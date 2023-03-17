How a Michigan Woman Found Out Her Dog Ate Her Fitbit
LUCKY FIND
Lost things always turn up in the last place you think to look—and for Marie Fournier, that place happened to be the stomach of her beloved pup, Halley. When the Michigan woman lost her Fitbit, she told People that she assumed it was lost somewhere in her bedroom. But after the Fitbit app began logging movement and mystery bike rides, Fournier knew something was amiss. She took each of her two dogs on a car ride to see if the app would track either one. Once she got her answer, Fournier rushed Halley to the veterinarian for emergency surgery. During the procedure, staff found a rock inside her stomach as well. Fournier told People she was actually relieved Halley ate the fitness device: “If she hadn’t, we wouldn't have known about the rock, and it might have caused far more damage or death.”