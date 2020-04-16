A Dalgona Is the Whipped Coffee Drink That Will Keep You Caffeinated and Cure Your Stir-Craziness

One of the things I’ve missed most while being at home has been good coffee. I have a milk frother, but look, I’m not going to make a cappuccino just the way I like it. And then, I saw this new drink called a Dalgona. It started as a Tiktok trend, but now I’ve started to see all of my friends making it on Instagram. Everyone I asked said it was delicious, and easy to make, and so I gave it a shot. And now, here I am, telling you, that if you’re feeling stir-crazy, and want a great cup of coffee, you should make this. Here’s how.

Because you’re going to be beating your coffee with sugar, then adding milk, it doesn’t really matter what kind of coffee you go for, just make sure it’s instant. Regular coffee will not work. I like this Folgers blend.

You’re going to add 2 tablespoons of instant coffee, 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar, and 2 tablespoons of boiling water to a bowl. Then you’ll need to beat the mixture. You could use a hand whisk, but that requires a ton of muscle and precision, as much as you would need to make a meringue. Instead, now is a great time to invest in a hand mixer. Besides making a perfectly frothy Dalgona, it’s great for cakes, cookies, and much, much more.

Once it’s fluffy and frothy, spoon the coffee into a glass with ice and milk. And there you have it. An excellent cup of coffee. Take a picture (or don’), and enjoy. It’s not only beautiful to look at, it’s absolutely delicious, too.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.