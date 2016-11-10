Howard Dean: I’ll Be DNC Chair

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Howard Dean, who previously ran the Democratic National Commitee from 2005 to 2009, said Thursday that he would be interested in heading up the organization again. The former Vermont governor tweeted, “The dems need organization and focus on the young. Need a fifty State strategy and tech rehab. I am in for chairman again.” This comes after the shocking defeat of Hillary Clinton and gains by Republicans to control the House and the Senate. Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison has also been suggested and endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders.