Gigantic Packages of Cocaine Mysteriously Wash Up on U.S. Island

A “large bundle containing several packages” suspected of containing cocaine were discovered washed up on a U.S. island known for its isolation, according to authorities. Walkers on Dauphin Island in Alabama made the discovery on May 20, but its origin—and how the packages got there—remains unknown. The Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office said the bundles had appeared to be there for some time. The bundle has been handed over to MCSO Narcotics Detectives, and will subsequently end up in the hands of Homeland Security Investigations for investigation.