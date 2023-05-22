CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Gigantic Packages of Cocaine Mysteriously Wash Up on U.S. Island

    MARKS THE SPOT

    Matt Young

    Night Editor

    Discovery on Dauphin Island.

    MCSO

    A “large bundle containing several packages” suspected of containing cocaine were discovered washed up on a U.S. island known for its isolation, according to authorities. Walkers on Dauphin Island in Alabama made the discovery on May 20, but its origin—and how the packages got there—remains unknown. The Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office said the bundles had appeared to be there for some time. The bundle has been handed over to MCSO Narcotics Detectives, and will subsequently end up in the hands of Homeland Security Investigations for investigation.

    Read it at WSFA