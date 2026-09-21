Hundreds of Flights Grounded at Major Airports After Outage

A helicopter carrying a wildfire-fighting crew crashed on Sunday while battling a blaze in Yosemite National Park, killing two crew members, the U.S. Forest Service said. The crew worked for the aviation company Flyprecision. “It is with unimaginable sadness and broken hearts that we share the loss of two beloved members of our team,” the company’s Instagram account posted. “We are devastated by this loss and are struggling to find the words.” The two deceased were the only people on board when the Eurocopter AS32 helicopter went down just before 3 p.m. PT. The pilots were conducting suppression operations on the Dome Fire in Yosemite. The identities of the victims have not been released. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. Wildfire authorities report that the Dome Fire increased by 283 acres Saturday night and was 3,222 acres and 15 percent contained as of Monday morning.
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- 1Two Dead After Helicopter Crashes in Popular National ParkTRAGEDYThe crew was battling a large wildfire when the aircraft went down.
- 2Child Star Sentenced to 2 Years in Federal PrisonBEHIND BARSHe is the latest former Disney star to be convicted of a federal crime.
Shop with ScoutedSkip the Pricey Gym Membership With This All-in-One Home GymLOCK INReset your fitness regimen with BowFlex’s Xtreme 2 SE.
- 3Hundreds of Flights Grounded at Major Airports After OutageTRAVEL MAYHEMAt least three airports have been impacted by the outage.
- 4Terrifying Emergency Landing Close Call Caught on CameraNEVER IN A MILLION YEARSShocked onlookers said the near miss produced horrifying screeching sounds.
Shop with ScoutedThese Sugar-Free Fiber Gummies Support Digestion & ImmunityFIBER FORWARDThese mixed berry gummies taste like a treat.
- 5Missing Diver’s Fate Uncovered After Mystery DisappearanceDEEP TROUBLEThe man went cave diving in southwestern France on Friday.
- 6Rock Band Cancels Gig After ‘Unexpected Medical Emergency’SHOW STOPPERThe group has pulled out of a major festival, saying its bassist’s health came first.
- 7Ten Lions Found Dead in Shock Suspected Poison PlotUNDER INVESTIGATIONThe lions lived in a UNESCO-protected conservation area.
- 8Rock Star Dies at 45 After Health BattleBRAVE FIGHTThe pop-punk guitarist and lyricist died in his sleep over the weekend.
Shop with ScoutedHere’s Why Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s PergolasBACKYARD GLOW-UPAdding a pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand.
- 9Hiker Died After Lightning Strike While in ‘Tin Shack’DEADLY SHELTEROne hiker died, and several others were injured after taking shelter during a storm.
- 10Tourists’ Attempt to Take ‘Dramatic’ Pic Goes Horribly WrongCUT OFFThe photo stunt cropped out the group’s only way home.
A child actor who starred on That’s So Raven and The Tracy Morgan Show has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison, to be served consecutively with past convictions. Bobb’e Thompson, 30, pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm in Iowa federal court, according to USA Today. Thompson was arrested in Iowa last year after he was pulled over for speeding at 104 miles per hour, and a state trooper found a stolen loaded pistol in Thompson’s car. He had previously been convicted of battery with serious bodily injury and assault with force in Los Angeles in 2020, and again of prohibited possession of a firearm in L.A. in 2022. U.S. The Iowa judge recommended “a Bureau of Prisons facility as close to the defendant’s family as possible.” Thompson was also served three years of supervised release. He was only 6 when he got his start on the sitcom My Wife and Kids. After playing Tracy Morgan’s character’s son in 30 Rock and The Tracy Morgan Show, and the enemy of Corey in That’s So Raven, Thompson appeared in five seasons of Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘n Out until 2020 and ALLBLK’s 2026 movie Funny Thing About Love.
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There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.
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Hundreds of Flights Grounded at Major Airports After Outage
An air traffic control outage caused ground stops and significant travel delays for three major East Coast airports. Radio frequency failures at the Philadelphia Federal Aviation Administration TRACON facility, which guides arriving and departing traffic in the region, have caused chaos for Philadelphia International, Newark Liberty, and Teterboro. The FAA issued urgent ground stops around 10 a.m. on Monday, affecting hundreds of flights across the U.S. Affected planes can’t leave, and inbound flights were ordered to hold at their departure airports. Newark and Teterboro are seeing delays of more than three hours, while Philadelphia is slightly luckier, with delays of up to 2.6 hours. A passenger posted on Facebook that Newark Airport was entirely shut down and he was stuck on a plane for three hours before heading back to the gate. Others reported empty gates and stacked taxiways. Flights are being redirected to Cleveland and other surrounding airports. Officials warn the ground stops could be extended, but haven’t provided an update on when the equipment might be repaired. President Donald Trump was set to travel to New York City around 2 p.m. John Kennedy International Airport is also experiencing a ground stop. But Air Force One also flies into Joint Base Andrews, so it’s currently unclear if the flight is affected.
A plane making an emergency landing in Illinois barely missed a mail truck on a two-lane road. CCTV footage from Gifford on U.S. Highway 136 captured the moment a small yellow propeller plane narrowly avoided a U.S. Postal Service truck’s roof as it touched down on the asphalt. Citing state police, WCIA reports that weather conditions forced the pilot to make the unconventional landing on the road. It landed without collision and taxied to a driveway, where it parked. “I saw the wings billy over the mail truck,” local man Josh Parrott told the outlet. “They came really close to landing on top of the mail truck. I just heard three screeches like you would hear at an airport or something like that. Maybe somebody hitting the brakes real hard.” “If you’ve ever heard a train going by you, when it was landing on the ground, that’s what it sounded like,” witness Hayden Henderson said. “It was like, ‘Am I seeing what I think that is? Is that really a plane down there?’ Never expected that to be what it was in a million years.” No one was hurt during the incident. The FAA has now joined state police in investigating what happened.
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Protein may get most of the attention when it comes to weight management, supporting lean muscle mass, and promoting satiety these days, but in the quest to hit our protein macros, many of us aren’t getting nearly enough fiber. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, most adults should aim for about 14 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories.
Of course, loading up on fiber-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes is the best way to get your fiber in, but consistently getting enough isn’t always realistic. Fiber supplements can help bridge the gap, though traditional powders aren’t exactly the most appealing addition to your daily routine. Rather than choking down a chalky drink or spooning chia seeds into everything you eat, Nature’s Craft’s fiber gummies offer a much sweeter (and more convenient) way to up your daily intake.
The sugar-free gummies contain chicory root fiber, a natural source of inulin, a prebiotic fiber that supports digestive health and feeds the beneficial bacteria in your gut. That means you’re not just adding more fiber to your diet; you’re also supporting a healthier gut microbiome in the process. Plus, because they come in gummy form, they’re easy to toss in your bag, keep at your desk, or work into your existing supplement routine.
According to the brand, consuming just two mixed berry-flavored gummies a day may help support regularity, reduce bloating, and even boost immunity by fostering healthy gut bacteria and proper nutrient absorption. If you’re looking for a natural way to add more fiber to your diet without making it a chore, Nature’s Craft’s chicory root-powered gummies are the way to go.
A diver has been found dead beneath the surface of a French cave network, two days after he went missing. The 43-year-old British man was found on Sunday morning in the Saint-Sauveur chasm in southwestern France, after entering the cave system around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Local prosecutor Clara Ribeiro said rescue divers located him at a depth of around 270 feet, but they could not immediately retrieve the body due to the difficult conditions and “unique characteristics” of the underground abyss. Rescuers are hoping to return to the site this week to recover the man’s body. The team had hoped the 43-year-old found refuge in an air chamber about 260 feet below the surface, but that was not the case. Authorities believed the Brit had roughly eight hours of oxygen when he embarked on the dive, as well as an additional gas cylinder that was later found unused. Authorities are investigating the cause of death. It is believed that the man was part of a group of eight experienced British divers who had been exploring cave systems in the Lot region.
Papa Roach has canceled their appearance at a major rock festival after bassist Tobin Esperance suffered an “unexpected” medical emergency. The Noughties rock favorite was set to perform at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky, but announced it would withdraw after receiving medical advice. “After careful consideration and advice from medical professionals, Papa Roach bassist Tobin Esperance will be unable to perform this weekend due to an unexpected emergency,” the band said on Instagram. “Therefore, we will not be able to perform at this year’s Louder Than Life Festival and wish everyone the best.” The group said Esperance’s health was now its “immediate concern” and asked fans to respect his privacy. “We look forward to welcoming him back on stage in November and appreciate the continued support and respect for his privacy during this time,” it added. Papa Roach formed in 1993 and shot to global fame with its triple-platinum 2000 album Infest.
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Ten lions were found dead in a suspected poison plot in a famed East African reserve, triggering an international investigation. The grim discovery was made Friday inside the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, a UNESCO-protected wildlife reserve in the Ndutu region of Tanzania. Initial findings suggest the lions died after “ingesting poison,” the wildlife reserve said in a statement. Officials have launched an investigation to trace the source of the poison and identify those responsible. The reserve, home to 25,000 large animals and the world’s densest lion population, has long been a pressure cooker, with tensions erupting between the local nomadic community and government authorities. As the number of people living in Ngorongoro has ballooned from 8,000 in 1959 to more than 100,000 today, the Tanzanian government has argued that population growth is threatening the local wildlife. The government launched an eviction program in 2022 that has led to clashes that sometimes turned deadly. Conservation experts classify lions as globally vulnerable, as they suffer from habitat loss, declining prey, and conflict with humans.
The lead guitarist of Florida pop-punk act New Found Glory has died after a battle with brain cancer. Chad Gilbert, who was a founding member of the band, died in his sleep on Sunday. He was 45. His fellow bandmates Ian Grushka, Jordan Pundik, and Stephen Klein paid tribute in a social media post announcing his death. “He left this world surrounded by friends and family and took his final breaths with his wife and mother by his side, just as he wished,” they wrote. “We are devastated and shocked by how quickly he left us, yet so grateful for how peacefully and smoothly he went,” they added. Gilbert revealed his brain cancer diagnosis six months ago, after doctors had previously diagnosed him with liver cancer in 2021. He also performed as both a vocalist and guitarist on tracks by fellow pop-punk act Fall Out Boy, and was previously in a relationship with Hayley Williams, lead singer of Paramore, to whom he was briefly married between 2016 and 2017.
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Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the world’s most popular modern pergola kit from Hanso Home. Its latest design, the Smart Motorized Louvered Pergola, is built with Category 5 hurricane-rated T6 aerospace-grade aluminum and features a laundry list of sophisticated design specs, including adjustable louvers to control the sun, a 100 percent rain- and rust-proof build, an optional remote-operated roof, and an enhanced LED lighting kit. The newest pergola is also engineered for up to 165 mph wind resistance with the louvers closed and up to 120 mph with the louvers open.
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A hiker was killed by a lightning strike while seeking shelter in a Utah mountain’s famous “Tin Shack.” Following reports of a group of hikers near the highest point of Mount Timpanogos during a powerful thunderstorm at around 6 a.m. on September 18, search and rescue teams were dispatched. The 19-year-old man died at the scene, “despite efforts to render aid,” while the rest of his group was injured, according to a statement from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. First responders and partner agencies treated and evacuated the nine remaining hikers and the dead man. The sheriff’s office’s statement also extended “its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young man who lost his life.” The agency then said the tragedy is a “reminder of how quickly weather conditions can change in the mountains.” The National Weather Service says, “If you hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning.” A weather photographer at the mountain the day of the strike said lightning makes traveling by foot a “whole other ball game,” and the incident “makes it very real—how powerful nature can be,” Taylor Ehat told KUTV.
A rising tide left a group of tourists stranded on a beach in Oregon while they were trying to take a “dramatic” photo. The three visitors headed down to Tillamook County cove on the Pacific coast on Wednesday, clambering down a rocky path and then through a cave before reaching the beach where the waters eventually cut off their escape. Local fire chief Jeff McBrayer said authorities received a distress call just before 4 p.m., made via satellite call due to a lack of cell service on the beach. McBrayer’s department dispatched a drone to assess the situation and saw that the group had spelled out “SOS” in the sand with a bundle of sticks. Authorities then sent out a rescue crew who were able to reach the tourists, who had been left wet and cold by the ordeal, before hypothermia set in. “You have to ask a local or check a tide app on a phone for tide information,” McBrayer said. “Because, when people are stranded there, we may not be able to get to them,” he added.