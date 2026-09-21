Ten Lions Found Dead in Shock Suspected Poison Plot

A plane making an emergency landing in Illinois barely missed a mail truck on a two-lane road. CCTV footage from Gifford on U.S. Highway 136 captured the moment a small yellow propeller plane narrowly avoided a U.S. Postal Service truck’s roof as it touched down on the asphalt. Citing state police, WCIA reports that weather conditions forced the pilot to make the unconventional landing on the road. It landed without collision and taxied to a driveway, where it parked. “I saw the wings billy over the mail truck,” local man Josh Parrott told the outlet. “They came really close to landing on top of the mail truck. I just heard three screeches like you would hear at an airport or something like that. Maybe somebody hitting the brakes real hard.” “If you’ve ever heard a train going by you, when it was landing on the ground, that’s what it sounded like,” witness Hayden Henderson said. “It was like, ‘Am I seeing what I think that is? Is that really a plane down there?’ Never expected that to be what it was in a million years.” No one was hurt during the incident. The FAA has now joined state police in investigating what happened.
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- 1Terrifying Emergency Landing Close Call Caught on CameraNEVER IN A MILLION YEARSShocked onlookers said the near miss produced horrifying screeching sounds.
- 2Tourists’ Attempt to Take ‘Dramatic’ Pic Goes Horribly WrongCUT OFFThe photo stunt cropped out the group’s only way home.
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- 3Rock Band Cancels Gig After ‘Unexpected Medical Emergency’SHOW STOPPERThe group has pulled out of a major festival, saying its bassist’s health came first.
- 4Ten Lions Found Dead in Shock Suspected Poison PlotUNDER INVESTIGATIONThe lions lived in a UNESCO-protected conservation area.
Shop with ScoutedThese Sugar-Free Fiber Gummies Support Digestion & ImmunityFIBER FORWARDThese mixed berry gummies taste like a treat.
- 5Fishing Boat Makes Jaw-Dropping Military CatchTHE BIG ONEThe bizarre find was made near an Air Force base.
- 6Archeologists Uncover Stunning Secret Buried for 2,000 YearsPET PROJECTThe ancient artwork shows how some things have always been the same.
- 7Cruise Ship Goes Into Lockdown Over Scary Emergency at SeaALL AT SEAPassengers were ordered to return to their cabins.
- 8Rock Star Dies at 45 After Health BattleBRAVE FIGHTThe pop-punk guitarist and lyricist died in his sleep over the weekend.
Shop with ScoutedHere’s Why Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s PergolasBACKYARD GLOW-UPAdding a pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand.
- 9Hunter, 74, Allegedly Kills Woman He Thought Was a DeerSHOOTING TRAGEDYWalter Moorhead was arrested following the shooting.
- 10Legendary NFL Boss Dies at 84LEGEND LOSTThe football executive was a major force behind a two-time Super Bowl champion team.
A rising tide left a group of tourists stranded on a beach in Oregon while they were trying to take a “dramatic” photo. The three visitors headed down to Tillamook County cove on the Pacific coast on Wednesday, clambering down a rocky path and then through a cave before reaching the beach where the waters eventually cut off their escape. Local fire chief Jeff McBrayer said authorities received a distress call just before 4 p.m., made via satellite call due to a lack of cell service on the beach. McBrayer’s department dispatched a drone to assess the situation and saw that the group had spelled out “SOS” in the sand with a bundle of sticks. Authorities then sent out a rescue crew who were able to reach the tourists, who had been left wet and cold by the ordeal, before hypothermia set in. “You have to ask a local or check a tide app on a phone for tide information,” McBrayer said. “Because, when people are stranded there, we may not be able to get to them,” he added.
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There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.
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Papa Roach has canceled their appearance at a major rock festival after bassist Tobin Esperance suffered an “unexpected” medical emergency. The Noughties rock favorite was set to perform at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky, but announced it would withdraw after receiving medical advice. “After careful consideration and advice from medical professionals, Papa Roach bassist Tobin Esperance will be unable to perform this weekend due to an unexpected emergency,” the band said on Instagram. “Therefore, we will not be able to perform at this year’s Louder Than Life Festival and wish everyone the best.” The group said Esperance’s health was now its “immediate concern” and asked fans to respect his privacy. “We look forward to welcoming him back on stage in November and appreciate the continued support and respect for his privacy during this time,” it added. Papa Roach formed in 1993 and shot to global fame with its triple-platinum 2000 album Infest.
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Ten Lions Found Dead in Shock Suspected Poison Plot
Ten lions were found dead in a suspected poison plot in a famed East African reserve, triggering an international investigation. The grim discovery was made Friday inside the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, a UNESCO-protected wildlife reserve in the Ndutu region of Tanzania. Initial findings suggest the lions died after “ingesting poison,” the wildlife reserve said in a statement. Officials have launched an investigation to trace the source of the poison and identify those responsible. The reserve, home to 25,000 large animals and the world’s densest lion population, has long been a pressure cooker, with tensions erupting between the local nomadic community and government authorities. As the number of people living in Ngorongoro has ballooned from 8,000 in 1959 to more than 100,000 today, the Tanzanian government has argued that population growth is threatening the local wildlife. The government launched an eviction program in 2022 that has led to clashes that sometimes turned deadly. Conservation experts classify lions as globally vulnerable, as they suffer from habitat loss, declining prey, and conflict with humans.
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Protein may get most of the attention when it comes to weight management, supporting lean muscle mass, and promoting satiety these days, but in the quest to hit our protein macros, many of us aren’t getting nearly enough fiber. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, most adults should aim for about 14 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories.
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A charter boat that was fishing off the coast of the Florida Panhandle discovered a 10-foot military drone believed to be a clone of a notorious Iranian design. Hot Spots Charters, which operates out of Pensacola, shared an image of the drone on its Facebook page alongside the rest of its haul. “Great 6 hour day today with this crew! If anyone is looking for their drone, please call Hot Spots!” Captain Daniel Arsenault wrote. Later, the company followed up with a post saying, “The black suvs came and got their drone, all is good!” The drone was found near Eglin Air Force Base, where a spokesperson confirmed that an unspecified type of drone had gone missing during a test. The drone appeared to be an FLM 136, a clone of the Iranian Shahed-136 that has figured prominently in the wars in Ukraine and Iran. The drones, which are produced in Arizona, are 9.9 feet long with a wingspan of 8.2 feet, and weigh 70 pounds.
Archeologists have uncovered a remarkable Roman mosaic that appears to immortalize two household pets — a cat named Emerald and a dog called Ocean. The 2,000-year-old artwork was discovered inside a villa beneath the ancient harbor city of Adramytteion on Turkey’s Aegean coast, Live Science reported. Dating to the late second or third century A.D., the 16-by-12ft mosaic contains 15 scenes featuring animals, mythological figures and a central image resembling Medusa. But only two animals are named. Emerald, written in Greek above a pale-coloured cat lounging on a blue-green cushion, may have been a cherished household pet. Ocean appears mid-run or leap, with his name possibly reflecting the coastal city where he lived. Researcher Hüseyin Özgen said in his study in the Journal of Mosaic Research that the names suggest the animals had personal significance to the villa’s residents. He also suggested the owner may have been a merchant with North African connections, which could explain Emerald’s name. Researchers excavated the villa in 2025 and early 2026.
A cruise ship was plunged into lockdown off the coast of California after a passenger went overboard. The man was reported missing from Carnival Panorama as it sailed back to Long Beach on Saturday after a tour of the Mexican coast. Crew told passengers to return to their cabins, where they remained for roughly an hour before learning what had happened. “The team has completed the review of our man overboard cameras,” a crew member told passengers. “Sadly, we’ve been able to confirm that the guest has gone overboard. Local authorities will continue the search and rescue.” The man, who has not been publicly identified, has not yet been found. Carnival said his family, who were traveling with him, have been notified and are receiving support. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved ones,” a spokesperson said. Fellow passenger Michael Bedwell expressed his shock at the news. “I’ve done a lot of cruises here and never had anything like this done before,” he said. “We didn’t really know what was going on. They just kept saying they are looking for a person and now we know he jumped overboard, I guess.”
The lead guitarist of Florida pop-punk act New Found Glory has died after a battle with brain cancer. Chad Gilbert, who was a founding member of the band, died in his sleep on Sunday. He was 45. His fellow bandmates Ian Grushka, Jordan Pundik, and Stephen Klein paid tribute in a social media post announcing his death. “He left this world surrounded by friends and family and took his final breaths with his wife and mother by his side, just as he wished,” they wrote. “We are devastated and shocked by how quickly he left us, yet so grateful for how peacefully and smoothly he went,” they added. Gilbert revealed his brain cancer diagnosis six months ago, after doctors had previously diagnosed him with liver cancer in 2021. He also performed as both a vocalist and guitarist on tracks by fellow pop-punk act Fall Out Boy, and was previously in a relationship with Hayley Williams, lead singer of Paramore, to whom he was briefly married between 2016 and 2017.
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Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the world’s most popular modern pergola kit from Hanso Home. Its latest design, the Smart Motorized Louvered Pergola, is built with Category 5 hurricane-rated T6 aerospace-grade aluminum and features a laundry list of sophisticated design specs, including adjustable louvers to control the sun, a 100 percent rain- and rust-proof build, an optional remote-operated roof, and an enhanced LED lighting kit. The newest pergola is also engineered for up to 165 mph wind resistance with the louvers closed and up to 120 mph with the louvers open.
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A 74-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly killing a woman he mistook for a deer while on a hunting trip. Walter Moorhead, of Salisbury, Maryland, is accused of shooting and killing a 39-year-old woman while hunting in a field near Ellendale, Delaware, on Friday. Investigators say the victim was walking through the field with a man and two children when Moorhead, who was positioned in a hunting ground blind—a structure that hides a hunter’s appearance—fired at her with his rifle after believing she was a deer. The woman, who has not been identified pending her family being notified, received medical treatment from Delaware State troopers at the scene, but was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Moorhead has since been charged with manslaughter recklessly causing the death of another person, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and three counts of reckless endangering in the first degree. He was released on bail after posting a $43,000 cash bond. The Delaware State Police said the shooting remains under investigation and asked anyone with information about the incident to call its homicide unit.
Ernie Accorsi, the veteran NFL executive who helped build the New York Giants team that accomplished one of the greatest comebacks in Super Bowl history, has died at 84. The Giants announced that Accorsi died on Saturday surrounded by loved ones, according to ESPN. Accorsi served in various front-office roles over four decades with the NFL, including as general manager of three teams. He started as general manager of the then-Baltimore Colts from 1982 to 1983, then for the Cleveland Browns from 1985 to 1992. Accorsi then became the Giants’ general manager in 1998, where he set up the framework for a team that would go on to win two Super Bowls. In 2004, Accorsi hired head coach Tom Coughlin and pulled off a draft-day trade for quarterback Eli Manning. Accorsi also drafted other franchise icons, including Justin Tuck, Osi Umenyiora, and Brandon Jacobs, before retiring in 2006—two years before the team he helped assemble won its first of two Super Bowls. “Ernie helped shape the course of New York Giants history through his vision, leadership, and unwavering belief in building a championship organization,” Giants owner John Mara said in a statement. “His legacy will forever be part of the Giants, and he will be greatly missed.”