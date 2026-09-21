Terrifying Emergency Landing Close Call Caught on Camera
A plane making an emergency landing in Illinois barely missed a mail truck on a two-lane road. CCTV footage from Gifford on U.S. Highway 136 captured the moment a small yellow propeller plane narrowly avoided a U.S. Postal Service truck’s roof as it touched down on the asphalt. Citing state police, WCIA reports that weather conditions forced the pilot to make the unconventional landing on the road. It landed without collision and taxied to a driveway, where it parked. “I saw the wings billy over the mail truck,” local man Josh Parrott told the outlet. “They came really close to landing on top of the mail truck. I just heard three screeches like you would hear at an airport or something like that. Maybe somebody hitting the brakes real hard.” “If you’ve ever heard a train going by you, when it was landing on the ground, that’s what it sounded like,” witness Hayden Henderson said. “It was like, ‘Am I seeing what I think that is? Is that really a plane down there?’ Never expected that to be what it was in a million years.” No one was hurt during the incident. The FAA has now joined state police in investigating what happened.