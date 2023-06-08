Hunt on for Visitors Seen ‘Harassing’ Bison Calf at Grand Teton National Park
DO NOT TOUCH
Authorities are on the hunt for two Grand Teton National Park visitors seen “harassing” a bison calf earlier this week. “On Sunday, June 4 at approximately 1 p.m., two individuals were seen approaching and touching a bison calf at the southern end of Elk Ranch Flats in Grand Teton National Park,” park rangers said in a Thursday press release. “The incident is currently under investigation and the park is asking for any information.” It’s the latest human interference with wildlife being investigated by the National Park Service. Late last month, a Hawaii man pleaded guilty to disturbing a young bison at Yellowstone, which rangers later had to euthanize. Yellowstone is still investigating another incident, in which visitors drove an elk calf to a Montana police station over Memorial Day weekend. “Interference by people can cause wildlife to reject their offspring,” Grand Teton rangers added in the release. “Often, these interactions result in euthanizing the animal.”