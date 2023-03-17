Hunter Biden Files Countersuit Against Laptop Repair Shop Owner
‘HARM AND EMBARRASSMENT’
Hunter Biden filed a countersuit Friday against the laptop repair shop owner he claims leaked troves of personal information and invaded his privacy. The lawsuit is the latest development in the saga of the leak of intimate photos of the president’s son and copies of his emails in October 2020—emerging in a New York Post exposé on the home stretch of the presidential campaign. The lawsuit alleges that repairman John Paul Mac Isaac acted in an “egregious violation of Mr. Biden’s right to privacy” and that the dissemination of “his data was not for any legitimate purpose but to cause harm and embarrassment” when he allegedly handed over the abandoned laptop’s contents to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani. The lawsuit, spanning 42 pages and filed in Delaware, is a response to a defamation suit filed by Mac Isaac last year against Biden, CNN, Politico, and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).