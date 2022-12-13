Idaho Cops Still Receiving ‘Viable Tips’ Every Day in Student Murders
‘GOOD AMOUNT’
Idaho’s Moscow Police captain said that the department is still receiving “a good amount of viable tips” related to the murders of four University of Idaho students, despite rumors that he says are “re-victimizing” the slain young adults’ families and friends. In a pre-recorded interview released on Tuesday, Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier provided few updates on the investigation, but offered some insight into the early moments of the probe. “It took me a second, I really had to think about what I had just heard,” said Lanier, recalling the moment he got the call reporting the quadruple stabbing of students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle. “Four murders in Moscow, Idaho is so out of character,” he added. “The scene wasn’t chaos, the neighborhood, but it was very, very somber. Many of them knew through word of mouth what had happened. They were standing outside, crying, trying to find out who exactly was inside the house.” Lanier also took a moment to slam internet armchair sleuths for broadcasting rumors and disinformation around the case. “The tips that come in are more geared toward rumor and not the facts,” he said.