Idaho Suspect Broke Into Friend’s Home, Spied on Her Months Before Murders: Report
ELABORATE SCHEME
Just months before his alleged brutal murder of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger reportedly broke into his female friend’s apartment and moved her items around without stealing anything—all in a scheme to manipulate her, according to NBC’s Dateline. When the woman, who he met at Washington State University, asked him for help, Kohberger apparently suggested he install surveillance cameras in her home. But because he knew her Wi-Fi password, authorities believe the suspected killer could have accessed the video system remotely. Ex-FBI profiler Greg Cooper told Dateline that Kohberger was “upping the ante” with his offenses and planned his ploy against the unnamed woman to portray a “hero image.” “He orchestrated it so that she would come to him and that he would be able to help her,” Cooper said. “It is another level of power and domination and control over another person.” The episode also revealed Kohberger, who was indicted Tuesday, allegedly purchased a K-Bar knife and sheath before moving to Washington to attend the university.