Ifill and Woodruff Debut as NewsHour Co-Anchors

Gwen Ifill and Judy Woodruff debuted as co-anchors of PBS's NewsHour Monday night, becoming the first female co-anchors at any network. Ifill sat down with President Obama, where he said that he favors a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Syria over a military strike. Obama, who had been lobbying hard for congressional authorization to strike the Bashar al-Assad regime, also said that he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin allowing Syria to turn over its chemical weapons stockpile to avoid a bombing campaign. The two anchors closed out the show with a fist bump.