White House Twitter Account Attacks Vindman as He Testifies Before Congress
The White House bashed Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman—a National Security Council official who raised concerns about Trump’s July call with the Ukrainian president—as he testified before Congress Tuesday morning. The official White House Twitter account posted a quote from the deposition of Vindman’s former boss, Tim Morrison, expressing doubt and concerns about his “judgement.” The New York Times reports that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) also brought up the Morrison quote in the Tuesday morning hearing. “Any idea why they have those impressions?” Jordan asked. Vindman replied by reading a performance evaluation from another one of his former NSC bosses, Fiona Hill. “Alex is a top one percent military officer and the best army officer I have worked with in my 15 years of government service,” Vindman told lawmakers, quoting Hill’s evaluation. “He is brilliant, unflappable, and exercises excellent judgment.”