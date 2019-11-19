‘COVERED IN MEAT BYPRODUCT’
Vegans Sue Burger King Over ‘Contaminated’ Meat-Free Burger
A group of vegans filed a class-action lawsuit against Burger King on Monday for allegedly exposing them to meat byproducts with contaminated meatless patties, the New York Post reports. The suit, filed by Philip Williams in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, claims the fast food chain cooks its Impossible Whoppers on the same grill used for meat patties—leaving the fake-meat patty “covered in meat byproduct.” Williams reportedly alleges the Atlanta Burger King he ordered the item from, along with other locations, does not give any indication that the Impossible Whopper would be cooked that way. However, a footnote on the company’s website reportedly says a “non-broiler method of preparation is available upon request” for guests seeking a “meat-free option.” Burger King has not commented publicly on the matter.