Independent Probe Called into Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen’s Death Says Army
U.S. Army officials announced an independent review into the circumstances surrounding the death of 20-year-old soldier Vanessa Guillen at the Fort Hood base in Texas in April. Another soldier, Aaron Robinson, died by suicide on July 1 while authorities were trying to arrest him in connection with the murder. Guillen was bludgeoned to death at the Texas base, but was reported as missing for six weeks before her remains were found in a wooded area near the base on June 30.
Members of Congress and several activists in the community had called for an independent review of the command structure to determine why it took so long for Guillen’s disappearance to be investigated, especially after reports came to light that she had been reported being sexually harassed by Robinson. A civilian, Cecily Aguilar, is also in custody, suspected of tampering with evidence. Authorities believe she helped Robinson hide Guillen’s body.
The independent review will be held in collaboration with the League of United Latin American Citizens, and focus on historical claims of discrimination, harassment and assault.