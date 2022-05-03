Grow a Fool-Proof Garden In Your Kitchen With This Gadget – and It’s on Sale
Instant Green Thumb
Too much water. Not enough water. Nutrient overload. Not enough nutrients. Direct sun. Indirect sun. Nurturing your garden to perfect health takes diligence and precision (and possibly the ability to psychically intuit a plant’s needs). That’s unless you use a smart system like AeroGarden.
The AeroGarden Harvest grows up to six plants at a time. It’s got super energy-efficient full-spectrum lights so you can grow plants in any room of your house – imagine a bounty of fresh cherry tomatoes or gourmet herbs at your fingertips while you cook. Automated reminders to water and fertilize take all the guesswork out of gardening. AeroGarden sells dozens of pre-seeded pods (every herb or lettuce you can think of, plus veggies like fairytale eggplant, jalapeño, and bell pepper – even flowers!), but you can also use seedless pods to grow whatever you’d like.
Right now, the AeroGarden Harvest is 30% off for Mother’s Day – but the deal is so sweet, maybe you grab one for yourself, too? Use code LOVEMOM and save over $50 off the Harvest's regular price. Your purchase includes your first six seed pods – pick from cherry tomatoes, salad greens, gourmet herbs, or petunias.
