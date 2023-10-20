Inmate Suspected of Using a PAPER CLIP to Escape Prison Van
HARRY HOUDINI
A Kentucky inmate who had already escaped from prison once managed to break out of a prison transport van on Wednesday—and his jailer suspects he did it with a paper clip. Police were still searching on Friday for Sean Williams, who faces charges of child pornography production and child rape. He was being transported to federal court hearing on Wednesday when he kicked open a rear window and fled. Laurel County Correctional Center jailer Jamie Mosley told WJHL on Thursday that “the headrest was used as an instrument at some point.” He also mentioned that there was “a paper clip that was discovered in the van where the inmate was seated,” which Williams have been used to unlock his restraints. Williams was being held in Laurel County, Kentucky, after he allegedly tried to escape from Washington County Detention Center in Tennessee in July. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation asked for help from the public in finding Williams and released pictures of his left arm tattoos.