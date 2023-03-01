Iran Probes Poisoning of Hundreds of Schoolgirls
TOXIC
A criminal investigation has been launched in Iran after almost 700 girls were poisoned around the country since November. No deaths have been recorded in the toxic incidents, which are suspected to be an attempt to force schools to close. “It became evident that some people wanted all schools, especially girls’ schools, to be closed down,” Iran’s Deputy Health Minister said Sunday, before later suggesting the remark had been misunderstood. The Prosecutor General announced the opening of a criminal investigation into the matter last week but stressed that the current evidence only suggested “the possibility” of deliberate criminal acts. The first poisoning occurred in late November when 18 students were taken to the hospital in the city of Qom, around 90 miles south of Tehran. More than 10 other girls’ schools have since been affected in the surrounding area, with targeted girls showing symptoms including nausea, dizziness, and breathing difficulties.