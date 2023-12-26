Iran Says Israel Killed One of Its Top Military Men in Syria
ESCALATION?
Israel is reportedly preparing for potential Iranian retaliation after killing one of the Islamic republic’s top military advisors, Brig. Gen. Sayyed Razi Mousavi, in a missile strike in Syria on Monday. Mousavi allegedly assisted Iran in managing missile shipments to the terror group Hezbollah. Though Israel did not directly comment on the killing, its defense minister Yoav Gallant talked about the “multifront war” Israel is waging in “seven theaters” and named Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran on Tuesday. “We have already responded and taken action in six of these theaters,” he said. Mousavi was close to Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, the Iranian intelligence guru taken out by a U.S. strike in 2020. Israel is reportedly preparing for rocket or drone launches from Syria and Lebanon as Iranian retaliation.