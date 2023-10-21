CHEAT SHEET
    Israeli Air Strike Kills Hamas Field Commander: Report

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Smoke rises as the Israeli airstrikes continue on its 15th day in Beit Hanoun, Gaza on October 21, 2023.

    Saeed Qaq/Anadolu via Getty Images

    An Israeli air strike killed Talal Al Hindi, a Hamas field commander, along with his wife and other family members, according to the Safa News Agency, a Hamas-linked outlet. The airstrike was conducted at Al Hindi’s family home in the middle of the Gaza Strip, the latest in a series of aerial assaults carried out by Israel in the region. Al Hindi was a member of the militant wing of Hamas which led the group’s attack on Israel on Oct. 7 that killed over 1,400 Israelis.

