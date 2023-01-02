Israeli Missile Strikes Knock Damascus Airport Out of Service—Again
TENSIONS RISING
Missiles fired by the Israeli military knocked the Damascus airport out of service, killed two people and injured two more on Monday, according to a statement by the Syrian army. The attack, which was the second in recent months to disrupt service at the beleaguered airport, resulted in damage to a runway used for civilian flights and another primarily used for cargo transport. However, a few civilian flights picked back up again at the airport as damage repair started Monday, Syria’s Ministry of Transport said. The country’s Foreign Ministry said the strikes are “part of a series of Israeli crimes” perpetrated against Syria, ABC News reported. In its statement, the agency also asked the United Nations Security Council to publicly call out Israel for its “crimes and aggressions” and hold those responsible accountable. Israel has yet to comment on the strikes as of Monday evening.