Ivanka, Don Jr, and Eric All Set to Testify at Dad’s Civil Fraud Trial
FAMILY AFFAIR
Ivanka is among a number of Trumps set to be put on the witness stand during the New York attorney general’s $250 million civil fraud trial against the former president and his family business, according to a new witness list. The final list of 28 names was filed late Thursday morning by Attorney General Letitia James’ office, and includes Donald Trump himself, as well as Eric and Don. Jr. Ivanka, 41, is a former executive vice president of the Trump Organization, and was originally named as one of the case’s co-defendants before being dismissed by an appeals court in June. Also on the list and expected to testify are Michael Cohen, Trump’s onetime fixer, and two of the case’s other co-defendants, top Trump Organization executives Jeffrey McConney and Allen Weisselberg. The filing of the list comes just hours after an appeals court rejected a last-ditch effort by Trump to delay the start of the trial, which could begin as soon as Monday.