Read it at CNN
Have a casual $26.5 million lying around? Then former first lady Jackie Kennedy’s iconic Washington, D.C., mansion could be yours. The Georgetown home, which just recently hit the market with Sotheby’s Realty, is composed of three connected buildings constructed in 1794. The 15,364-square-foot home features 13 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, and, of course, central air. The listing claims the mansion has passed through the hands of other notable figures throughout the years, such as former Secretary of War Newton D. Baker and Yolande Fox, who won the Miss America pageant in 1951.