UAE Sentences Jamal Khashoggi’s Lawyer to Prison on Tax Charges
STRANGE TIMING
The lawyer who represented the slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi was sentenced to three years in prison for tax evasion by the United Arab Emirates, CNN reported. Asim Ghafoor, a U.S. citizen, was convicted on tax charges and money laundering by the Abu Dhabi Money Laundering Court, fining him three million dirhams, or nearly $817,000. Ghafoor was pursued by both the UAE and the U.S. over the tax evasion, according to state-run media, and after Ghafoor completes his sentence, the country plans to turn him over to the U.S. Ghafoor was taken into custody by officials at the Dubai International Airport on Friday. “We have conveyed our expectation that Mr. Ghafoor’s rights to a fair and public hearing and to fair trial guarantees be fully respected and that he be treated humanely, as well as that U.S. rights to consular access be fully respected,” a State Department spokesperson told CNN. The sentence came after a week in which President Joe Biden took flak for, among other things, exchanging a fist-bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence has concluded ordered Khashoggi’s assassination.