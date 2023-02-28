Virgin Islands Cops Give Update on U.S. Swim Champion’s Death
TRAGIC
Police in the U.S. Virgin Islands say a former American swimming champion was believed to be in cardiac arrest and given CPR before she was pronounced dead last week. Jamie Cail, 42, was found unresponsive in her home on the island of St. John before her death. Her boyfriend, who has not been named, reportedly told investigators he found Cail on the floor of their property after leaving a local bar at around midnight last Tuesday. He and a friend took Cail, a New Hampshire native, to a clinic where she ultimately died from her “ailment.” “USA Swimming is saddened to hear of Jamie Cail’s passing,” the organization said in a statement after her death. “Jamie was a proud member of our National Teams in the late 1990s and was a cherished teammate,” Lindsay Mintenko, managing director of the national team, said. “We extend our condolences to Jamie’s friends and family.”