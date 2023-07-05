Rioter Arrested Near Obama’s Home Wanted to Blow Up His Van: Feds
‘ONE WAY MISSION’
Taylor Taranto, a 37-year-old alleged Jan. 6 rioter arrested near former President Barack Obama’s home last week, “intended to blow up his vehicle” and made threats against the neighborhood’s residents, according to a detention memo. The day before his arrest, Taranto allegedly livestreamed that he was on his way to the National Institute of Standards and Technology on a “one way mission” in a self-driving van that would allow him to be far away when it “went off.” He also vaguely referenced House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the filing says, saying, “Coming at you McCarthy. Can’t stop what’s coming.” After cops failed to find him, Taranto livestreamed yet again, making threats against Obama following a Truth Social post from Donald Trump including Obama’s supposed address, the feds say. “We got these losers surrounded!,” he allegedly wrote on Telegram. The feds say Taranto then parked his van in Obama’s neighborhood where he claimed he was looking for “entrance points.” He was later nabbed by Secret Service agents in nearby woods. His van was allegedly found packed with guns, ammunition, and materials to make explosives.