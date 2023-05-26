CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Jane Fonda: Robert Redford ‘Has an Issue with Women’
‘BAD MOOD’
Read it at Deadline
Jane Fonda told an audience at the Cannes Film Festival that she “was in love with” her four-time co-lead Robert Redford—but apparently the feeling wasn’t mutual. In the movies they did together, Redford “did not like to kiss,” Fonda said, according to Deadline. She said Redford was also “always in a bad mood, and I always thought it was my fault.” Fonda eventually pulled back on the criticism, noting that Redford had a sense of humor and was a good person. “He just has an issue with women,” she said. Fonda and Redford starred together in four films over their decades-long careers.