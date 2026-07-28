Japan Earthquake Damages Historic Castle for the Second Time

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Airport Worker Crushed to Death Inside Boeing 787
NIGHTMARELINER
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.28.26 10:48AM EDT 
2020-08-04T204403Z_435043054_RC287I9VYBVM_RTRMADP_3_VIRGIN-ATLANTIC-BANKRUPTCY_h2dllx

Phil Noble/Reuters

A Virgin Atlantic engineer has died four weeks after machinery crushed him inside a Boeing 787 at London’s Heathrow Airport. Georgie Buxton, who joined the airline about two years ago from Ryanair, where he was a technician at Stansted Airport, was running maintenance tests inside the jet’s fuel tank in a hangar when heavy equipment gave way. He spent four weeks in intensive care before his family agreed to end life support this month. “Georgie was a young and very loved member of the team,” a source told British tabloid The Sun. Virgin Atlantic has said it is “heartbroken” by Buxton’s death and is investigating alongside authorities and Boeing. The airline told Simple Flying that Buxton, 23, died in a hospital and that an engine was not involved. The jet remains grounded. A coroner’s inquest into his death opens this week in London.

Read it at Simple Flying

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2
‘Top Gear’ Star Slapped With Speeding Spree Fine
END OF THE ROAD
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.28.26 10:30AM EDT 
Richard Hammond by West Mercia Police
West Mercia Police

Former Top Gear host Richard Hammond has been slapped with a hefty speeding fine. The gearhead, 56, was behind the wheel of a speeding car twice in three weeks—once in his $132,000 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo and once in his Bentley Continental GT—earning him a bill worth more than $1,328. The ex-Grand Tour man was busted twice by West Mercia Police in England for the incidents in December last year. His Porsche was caught doing 68mph in a 50mph zone in Herefordshire, and twenty days later, his Bentley was clocked at 82mph in a 70mph zone. Hammond later pleaded guilty to two counts of speeding via his lawyers. The fine amounted to $2,355 after $320 in costs, and victim surcharges of $707. He was also handed seven penalty driving points at Telford magistrates’ court, in Shropshire, last week. He was banned from driving in France in 2013 for three months alongside former co-host Jeremy Clarkson after they were caught speeding. Hammond nearly died in a 320mph jet-powered dragster crash in 2006.

Read it at The Telegraph

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This Chef-Approved Brand Just Launched a ‘Clean’ Cookware Collection
PAN APPEAL
Scouted Staff
Published 07.27.26 7:03PM EDT 
Made In Clean Cookware Collection
Made In.

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When it comes to cookware, few brands have earned as much credibility among professional chefs as Made In. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s top culinary talent, the premium cookware company has established itself as a staple in restaurant kitchens and home kitchens alike thanks to its professional-grade performance and heirloom-worthy construction. Whether it’s the brand’s award-winning Stainless Clad collection, its naturally seasoned Carbon Steel pans, or the convenient ceramic nonstick options, there’s a reason the brand has developed such a devoted following.

Now, Made In is making it even easier to shop its healthiest cooking essentials with the launch of a dedicated Clean Cooking collection. The lineup brings together the brand’s PFAS-tested and non-toxic cookware in one place, making it simple to upgrade your kitchen without sifting through dozens of products.

Made In Clean Cookware Collection
Shop Now Made In Cookware

According to the brand, it’s the largest collection of independently tested clean cookware available, spanning everything from PTFE-free CeramiClad cookware and naturally seasoned Carbon Steel to Stainless Clad, Cast Iron, and Enameled Cast Iron pieces. Each collection has undergone third-party testing for PFAS, lead, cadmium, BPA, and other common contaminants.

Plus, unlike many “clean” cookware options that favor safety at the expense of performance, Made In’s pieces are still engineered with serious cooking in mind (regardless of your level). You can expect restaurant-quality heat distribution, durable materials built to last for years (if not decades), and thoughtful, chef-approved designs that make everyday cooking feel a little more elevated. Thanks to Made In, you no longer have to choose between avoiding toxic chemicals and a perfectly seared steak.

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3
Sarah Palin’s NHL Star Boyfriend Found Unconscious at Home
PUCK CANCER
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 07.28.26 10:14AM EDT 
Published 07.28.26 10:10AM EDT 
Sarah Palin, 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate and former Alaska governor, stands for a photo with former NHL hockey player Ron Duguay as she arrives for her defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, at the United States Courthouse in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
STEPHEN YANG/REUTERS

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin’s hockey star boyfriend has been found unconscious at home after suffering major facial injuries in a fall. NHL legend Ron Duguay, 69, was rushed to hospital following the collapse, which comes just five months after he revealed he had been diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer. The Canadian’s daughter, Shay Thomas, said in a statement on social media that he had passed out on Friday. “He fainted at home, was unconscious, injured a few parts of his face, and knocked out a few teeth in the fall,” she said on Instagram. “This time, it wasn’t from hockey. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.” She revealed that while in hospital, testing found that his collapse had come from complications relating to the cancer. “After extensive testing, doctors found that he was extremely dehydrated and had been struggling to eat because of how sick he had been feeling,” she wrote, confirming the cancer was now in his liver. “They also discovered varices, portal hypertensive gastropathy, internal bleeding, and an ulcer.” The former New York Rangers star remains in hospital at the time of writing, although Thomas said he is strong and in good spirits. Duguay and former vice presidential nominee Palin have been in a relationship since 2022.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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4
Sheriff Says New Evidence Could Crack Nancy Guthrie Case
ONE STEP CLOSER
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.28.26 10:15AM EDT 
Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie stand side-by-side.
TODAY -- Pictured: Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images) NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

The sheriff investigating Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance says a trove of new evidence leaves him with no doubt the case will be solved. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos provided an update during an interview that aired on the Today show Tuesday, saying investigators are still working through a significant amount of evidence gathered since the 84-year-old’s alleged abduction on Feb. 1. “We have so much DNA to sort through,” Nanos said. “We have so much in terms of video evidence to look at.” Despite the lack of arrests or named suspects, he added, “I’m still positive that we’re gonna resolve this case.” The update comes one day after Nancy’s daughter, Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, shared an emotional video on social media pleading directly with whoever may know what happened to her mother. “I’m asking you, begging you to do the right thing now,” Savannah said. “Help us find her, tell us where to look for her.” NBC correspondent Erin McLaughlin noted it is unclear why Savannah released the message now, though it could be tied to a private new line of communication in the investigation.

Read it at People

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The Rumors Are True: Lola’s Premium Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets Ever
COZY UP
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.16.26 3:07PM EDT 
Lola Blanket
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lola Blanket/Aleksandra Konopila/Getty.

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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.

Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.

Lola Original Faux-Fur Blanket
Shop At Lola Blanket$125+

Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).

Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.

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5
Writer in Prison for 45 Years Seeks UN Help to End His Life Sentence
HOLDING OUT HOPE
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.28.26 10:28AM EDT 
A supporter of black political activist Mumia Abu Jamal holds a sign during a demonstration at the Federal courthouse in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 9, 2010. A federal appeals court entertained arguments from Abu Jamal concerning the sentencing phase of his trial for the 1981 murder of Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner. Abu-Jamal, a former member of the Black Panthers militant group, was convicted and sentenced to death in 1982 for murdering Faulkner in an early morning confrontation on December 9, 1981.
Tim Shaffer/REUTERS

Black activist and writer Mumia Abu-Jamal has filed a petition with the United Nations to free him from his life sentence after exhausting all other legal avenues. The 72-year-old co-founder of the Philadelphia Black Panther chapter and former president of Philadelphia’s Association of Black Journalists was convicted in 1982 of murdering a police officer. He was driving his cab when he spotted his brother, William Cook, being detained by Officer David Faulkner. A shootout occurred, and Abu-Jamal was shot in the chest. The journalist spent 28 years on death row, but was later sentenced to life without parole after his original conviction was found to be unconstitutional. He says several elements of his trial were unjust, including an allegedly prejudiced judge, who was allegedly overheard using the N-slur and saying, “I’m going to help them fry.” Abu-Jamal says new evidence of the state’s main eyewitness, Robert Chobert, was shared with his defense team in 2018, including Chobert claiming he was promised money for his testimony. The UN has no direct enforcement powers to end Abu-Jamal’s sentence but his lawyers are hoping that condemnation from the world body would pressure authorities to support a retrial or a commutation of his sentence. “Hope is an element of struggle,” the former Black Panther said to The Guardian in an interview, further highlighting his struggles in prison. “The state creates a system of solitary confinement for people on death row to dehumanize them to the people who love them.”

Read it at The Guardian

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6
Desperate Search Launched for Missing ’70s Music Legend
MYSTERY DISAPPEARANCE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.28.26 7:03AM EDT 
SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Psychedelic folk singer Linda Perhacs performs live onstage at day 2 of the Way Over Yonder Festival at the Santa Monica Pier on September 27, 2014 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Friends of the psych-folk singer-songwriter Linda Perhacs are desperately trying to find her, saying they haven’t heard from her for eight months. Perhacs, 82, released her debut album Parallelograms in 1970, then disappeared back into her job as a Beverly Hills dental hygienist. Reissues decades later turned her into a cult figure and coaxed her into recording two more records. Her former manager, Laurel Stearns, musicians Julia Holter and Mark “Frosty” McNeill, and filmmaker Jessica Hundley raised the alarm in an Instagram post on Monday. Perhacs left a Los Angeles-area care facility in November under the watch of her legal guardian, they wrote, and neither she nor the guardian has since responded to them. The group told Entertainment Weekly it is not accusing anyone of wrongdoing, and wants only confirmation that she is being properly looked after. “The most important thing is that she’s safe and comfortable,” Stearns said. Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold was among those who commented on the post, which has drawn hundreds of replies.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

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7

Japan Earthquake Damages Historic Castle for the Second Time

ROCKED
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.28.26 10:10AM EDT 
Kumamoto Castle.
Kumamoto Castle. Masterpress/Masterpress, Getty Images

Kumamoto Castle was damaged on Tuesday when an earthquake rocked southwestern Japan. The castle is one of the country’s oldest and most renowned fortresses in the country. Videos show one of the structure’s stone walls partially collapsed as rocks tumbled to the ground as a magnitude-7.1 earthquake rocked the southwest of Japan. This is the second time in a decade the castle has taken a beating from an earthquake. In 2016, when two powerful earthquakes and a series of aftershocks struck Japan, part of a stone wall around the Kumamoto Castle collapsed into the moat. The landmark has stood for more than 400 years and is best known for the Siege of Kumamoto Castle during the Satsuma Rebellion of 1877, when 3,500 soldiers held off 13,000 members of the Satsuma Army from within the castle. To this day, visitors from around the world go to Kumamoto to see the historic site. The castle’s management announced that it would close for the day. “We ask everyone to prioritize your own safety above all else in your actions,” it said on social media.

Read it at The New York Times

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8
Cruise Ship Passenger Found Dead in Her Cabin
FATAL VOYAGE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 07.28.26 8:06AM EDT 
Published 07.28.26 8:04AM EDT 
A view of the village of Imerovigli and the caldera in Santorini, Greece, on August 6, 2025, shows visitors returning to Santorini following the seismic activity earlier this year, but this iconic Greek island experiences a sharp decline in tourist numbers. (Photo by Nicolas Koutsokostas/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A British tourist has been found dead inside her cabin aboard a cruise ship docked in Greece. The 62-year-old woman was discovered by crew members after staff entered her cabin while the unnamed ship was moored in Santorini on Sunday. Emergency responders transferred her to the nearby port before she was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Greek authorities have opened an investigation and ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Police said they do not suspect foul play and believe the sudden death appears to have been health-related, though the exact cause has not yet been established. The cruise ship later resumed its itinerary through the Aegean Sea. The incident follows the death of a 79-year-old British man aboard another cruise ship sailing near Crete last week. He was found unresponsive on deck, given first aid by crew members, and later died after being taken to a hospital. Earlier this month, a 67-year-old British passenger also died aboard a cruise ship traveling through Corfu.

Read it at Daily Mail

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Treat Yourself to Some Self-Love During Lelo’s Holiday Sale
GOOD VIBES ONLY
Scouted Staff
Published 12.15.25 2:46PM EST 
Lelo Sex Toy Sale
Lelo.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. this holiday season or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day of the year, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going (and the stress low) through the holiday season and beyond. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. Fortunately, right now, shoppers can score up to 50 percent off Lelo’s luxe items during its biggest sale of the year.

SORAYA 2
See At Lelo

Free Shipping

Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with 12 different vibration settings, ranging from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more. The best part? In addition to up to half off a huge selection of toys, you’ll also receive a free Sona 2 toy with your purchase. Double the pleasure, double the fun.

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9
Beachgoers Flee as Plane Makes Emergency Landing: ‘We’re Cooked!’
BEACHED
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 07.28.26 9:43AM EDT 
emergency landing
TODAY via YouTube

Beachgoers were forced to flee as a plane made a dramatic emergency landing on the sand after its engine suddenly failed mid-flight. Mike Bremner was flying his Piper PA-28 Cherokee with his nephew Griffin when the aircraft lost power just minutes after takeoff from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California. As the plane began losing altitude, Griffin said his uncle turned to him and warned: “Griffin, we’re cooked!” Bremner quickly spotted a largely empty stretch of sand on Huntington State Beach and brought the plane down safely, with a couple sprinting out of harm’s way. The aircraft slid about 100 feet before coming to a stop, leaving both men unharmed and avoiding serious injury to people on the beach. Authorities are investigating the cause of the engine failure. Despite the scare, Bremner said the incident will not keep him out of the sky. “This was an unfortunate experience, but I’ll absolutely be flying again,” he told the Los Angeles Times.

Read it at The L.A. Times

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10
Evacuation Ordered After Alarming ‘Mishap’ at U.S. Air Base
LEAK SCARE
Janna Brancolini
Published 07.28.26 9:32AM EDT 
US soldiers participate in a military tactical demonstration during "Air Power Day" preview at US Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek on September 20, 2019.
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

The neighborhood surrounding a U.S. air base in South Korea was evacuated Tuesday after a munitions-related accident caused a white phosphorus leak. Osan Air Base established a 1,000-foot safety cordon “due to a ground mishap and out of an abundance of caution,” the base said in a statement. No casualties were reported, and the evacuation notice—which was issued by the South Korean government—was lifted after about 30 minutes while decontamination work was carried out, according to local media. White phosphorus is highly toxic and can ignite on contact with air. It’s used in battlefield smoke screens and incendiary weapons. The air base said its emergency response professionals were “managing an isolated situation” with the “utmost care and expediency.”

Read it at Reuters

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