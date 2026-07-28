‘Top Gear’ Star Slapped With Speeding Spree Fine

A Virgin Atlantic engineer has died four weeks after machinery crushed him inside a Boeing 787 at London’s Heathrow Airport. Georgie Buxton, who joined the airline about two years ago from Ryanair, where he was a technician at Stansted Airport, was running maintenance tests inside the jet’s fuel tank in a hangar when heavy equipment gave way. He spent four weeks in intensive care before his family agreed to end life support this month. “Georgie was a young and very loved member of the team,” a source told British tabloid The Sun. Virgin Atlantic has said it is “heartbroken” by Buxton’s death and is investigating alongside authorities and Boeing. The airline told Simple Flying that Buxton, 23, died in a hospital and that an engine was not involved. The jet remains grounded. A coroner’s inquest into his death opens this week in London.
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- 1Airport Worker Crushed to Death Inside Boeing 787NIGHTMARELINERThe airline and plane maker are assisting with the investigation.
- 2‘Top Gear’ Star Slapped With Speeding Spree FineEND OF THE ROADHe was previously banned from driving in France.
Shop with ScoutedThis Chef-Loved Brand Just Launched a ‘Clean’ Cookware LinePAN APPEALFinally, non-toxic cookware that delivers Michelin-level performance—and doesn’t stick to your dinner.
- 3Sarah Palin’s NHL Star Boyfriend Found Unconscious at HomePUCK CANCERHe revealed his cancer diagnosis five months ago.
- 4Sheriff Says New Evidence Could Crack Nancy Guthrie CaseONE STEP CLOSERThe Pima County Sheriff said he is “positive” they will resolve the case.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 5Writer in Prison for 45 Years Seeks UN Help to Get Him OutHOLDING OUT HOPEThe former Black Panther has maintained his innocence nearly 45 years after his conviction.
- 6Desperate Search Launched for Missing ’70s Music LegendMYSTERY DISAPPEARANCEHer friends haven’t heard from her for eight months.
- 7Huge Japan Earthquake Badly Damages Historic Castle ROCKEDOne of the fortress’s stone walls partially collapsed on Tuesday as a magnitude-7.1 earthquake rocked the south-west of Japan.
- 8Cruise Ship Passenger Found Dead in Her CabinFATAL VOYAGEHer body was discovered by horrified staff members.
Shop with ScoutedTreat Yourself to Some Self-Love During Lelo’s Holiday Sale GOOD VIBES ONLYFrom vibrators to male massagers, score up to 50 percent off during the luxury sexual wellness brand’s biggest sale of the year.
- 9Beachgoers Flee as Plane Makes Emergency LandingBEACHEDA routine flight turned into a terrifying fight for survival when a pilot’s engine suddenly died.
- 10Evacuation Ordered After Alarming ‘Mishap’ at U.S. Air BaseLEAK SCAREA 1,000-foot safety cordon was put in place after a highly toxic substance leaked
‘Top Gear’ Star Slapped With Speeding Spree Fine
Former Top Gear host Richard Hammond has been slapped with a hefty speeding fine. The gearhead, 56, was behind the wheel of a speeding car twice in three weeks—once in his $132,000 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo and once in his Bentley Continental GT—earning him a bill worth more than $1,328. The ex-Grand Tour man was busted twice by West Mercia Police in England for the incidents in December last year. His Porsche was caught doing 68mph in a 50mph zone in Herefordshire, and twenty days later, his Bentley was clocked at 82mph in a 70mph zone. Hammond later pleaded guilty to two counts of speeding via his lawyers. The fine amounted to $2,355 after $320 in costs, and victim surcharges of $707. He was also handed seven penalty driving points at Telford magistrates’ court, in Shropshire, last week. He was banned from driving in France in 2013 for three months alongside former co-host Jeremy Clarkson after they were caught speeding. Hammond nearly died in a 320mph jet-powered dragster crash in 2006.
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When it comes to cookware, few brands have earned as much credibility among professional chefs as Made In. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s top culinary talent, the premium cookware company has established itself as a staple in restaurant kitchens and home kitchens alike thanks to its professional-grade performance and heirloom-worthy construction. Whether it’s the brand’s award-winning Stainless Clad collection, its naturally seasoned Carbon Steel pans, or the convenient ceramic nonstick options, there’s a reason the brand has developed such a devoted following.
Now, Made In is making it even easier to shop its healthiest cooking essentials with the launch of a dedicated Clean Cooking collection. The lineup brings together the brand’s PFAS-tested and non-toxic cookware in one place, making it simple to upgrade your kitchen without sifting through dozens of products.
According to the brand, it’s the largest collection of independently tested clean cookware available, spanning everything from PTFE-free CeramiClad cookware and naturally seasoned Carbon Steel to Stainless Clad, Cast Iron, and Enameled Cast Iron pieces. Each collection has undergone third-party testing for PFAS, lead, cadmium, BPA, and other common contaminants.
Plus, unlike many “clean” cookware options that favor safety at the expense of performance, Made In’s pieces are still engineered with serious cooking in mind (regardless of your level). You can expect restaurant-quality heat distribution, durable materials built to last for years (if not decades), and thoughtful, chef-approved designs that make everyday cooking feel a little more elevated. Thanks to Made In, you no longer have to choose between avoiding toxic chemicals and a perfectly seared steak.
Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin’s hockey star boyfriend has been found unconscious at home after suffering major facial injuries in a fall. NHL legend Ron Duguay, 69, was rushed to hospital following the collapse, which comes just five months after he revealed he had been diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer. The Canadian’s daughter, Shay Thomas, said in a statement on social media that he had passed out on Friday. “He fainted at home, was unconscious, injured a few parts of his face, and knocked out a few teeth in the fall,” she said on Instagram. “This time, it wasn’t from hockey. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.” She revealed that while in hospital, testing found that his collapse had come from complications relating to the cancer. “After extensive testing, doctors found that he was extremely dehydrated and had been struggling to eat because of how sick he had been feeling,” she wrote, confirming the cancer was now in his liver. “They also discovered varices, portal hypertensive gastropathy, internal bleeding, and an ulcer.” The former New York Rangers star remains in hospital at the time of writing, although Thomas said he is strong and in good spirits. Duguay and former vice presidential nominee Palin have been in a relationship since 2022.
The sheriff investigating Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance says a trove of new evidence leaves him with no doubt the case will be solved. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos provided an update during an interview that aired on the Today show Tuesday, saying investigators are still working through a significant amount of evidence gathered since the 84-year-old’s alleged abduction on Feb. 1. “We have so much DNA to sort through,” Nanos said. “We have so much in terms of video evidence to look at.” Despite the lack of arrests or named suspects, he added, “I’m still positive that we’re gonna resolve this case.” The update comes one day after Nancy’s daughter, Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, shared an emotional video on social media pleading directly with whoever may know what happened to her mother. “I’m asking you, begging you to do the right thing now,” Savannah said. “Help us find her, tell us where to look for her.” NBC correspondent Erin McLaughlin noted it is unclear why Savannah released the message now, though it could be tied to a private new line of communication in the investigation.
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).
Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.
Black activist and writer Mumia Abu-Jamal has filed a petition with the United Nations to free him from his life sentence after exhausting all other legal avenues. The 72-year-old co-founder of the Philadelphia Black Panther chapter and former president of Philadelphia’s Association of Black Journalists was convicted in 1982 of murdering a police officer. He was driving his cab when he spotted his brother, William Cook, being detained by Officer David Faulkner. A shootout occurred, and Abu-Jamal was shot in the chest. The journalist spent 28 years on death row, but was later sentenced to life without parole after his original conviction was found to be unconstitutional. He says several elements of his trial were unjust, including an allegedly prejudiced judge, who was allegedly overheard using the N-slur and saying, “I’m going to help them fry.” Abu-Jamal says new evidence of the state’s main eyewitness, Robert Chobert, was shared with his defense team in 2018, including Chobert claiming he was promised money for his testimony. The UN has no direct enforcement powers to end Abu-Jamal’s sentence but his lawyers are hoping that condemnation from the world body would pressure authorities to support a retrial or a commutation of his sentence. “Hope is an element of struggle,” the former Black Panther said to The Guardian in an interview, further highlighting his struggles in prison. “The state creates a system of solitary confinement for people on death row to dehumanize them to the people who love them.”
Friends of the psych-folk singer-songwriter Linda Perhacs are desperately trying to find her, saying they haven’t heard from her for eight months. Perhacs, 82, released her debut album Parallelograms in 1970, then disappeared back into her job as a Beverly Hills dental hygienist. Reissues decades later turned her into a cult figure and coaxed her into recording two more records. Her former manager, Laurel Stearns, musicians Julia Holter and Mark “Frosty” McNeill, and filmmaker Jessica Hundley raised the alarm in an Instagram post on Monday. Perhacs left a Los Angeles-area care facility in November under the watch of her legal guardian, they wrote, and neither she nor the guardian has since responded to them. The group told Entertainment Weekly it is not accusing anyone of wrongdoing, and wants only confirmation that she is being properly looked after. “The most important thing is that she’s safe and comfortable,” Stearns said. Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold was among those who commented on the post, which has drawn hundreds of replies.
Kumamoto Castle was damaged on Tuesday when an earthquake rocked southwestern Japan. The castle is one of the country’s oldest and most renowned fortresses in the country. Videos show one of the structure’s stone walls partially collapsed as rocks tumbled to the ground as a magnitude-7.1 earthquake rocked the southwest of Japan. This is the second time in a decade the castle has taken a beating from an earthquake. In 2016, when two powerful earthquakes and a series of aftershocks struck Japan, part of a stone wall around the Kumamoto Castle collapsed into the moat. The landmark has stood for more than 400 years and is best known for the Siege of Kumamoto Castle during the Satsuma Rebellion of 1877, when 3,500 soldiers held off 13,000 members of the Satsuma Army from within the castle. To this day, visitors from around the world go to Kumamoto to see the historic site. The castle’s management announced that it would close for the day. “We ask everyone to prioritize your own safety above all else in your actions,” it said on social media.
A British tourist has been found dead inside her cabin aboard a cruise ship docked in Greece. The 62-year-old woman was discovered by crew members after staff entered her cabin while the unnamed ship was moored in Santorini on Sunday. Emergency responders transferred her to the nearby port before she was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Greek authorities have opened an investigation and ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Police said they do not suspect foul play and believe the sudden death appears to have been health-related, though the exact cause has not yet been established. The cruise ship later resumed its itinerary through the Aegean Sea. The incident follows the death of a 79-year-old British man aboard another cruise ship sailing near Crete last week. He was found unresponsive on deck, given first aid by crew members, and later died after being taken to a hospital. Earlier this month, a 67-year-old British passenger also died aboard a cruise ship traveling through Corfu.
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Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. this holiday season or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day of the year, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going (and the stress low) through the holiday season and beyond. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. Fortunately, right now, shoppers can score up to 50 percent off Lelo’s luxe items during its biggest sale of the year.
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Beachgoers were forced to flee as a plane made a dramatic emergency landing on the sand after its engine suddenly failed mid-flight. Mike Bremner was flying his Piper PA-28 Cherokee with his nephew Griffin when the aircraft lost power just minutes after takeoff from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California. As the plane began losing altitude, Griffin said his uncle turned to him and warned: “Griffin, we’re cooked!” Bremner quickly spotted a largely empty stretch of sand on Huntington State Beach and brought the plane down safely, with a couple sprinting out of harm’s way. The aircraft slid about 100 feet before coming to a stop, leaving both men unharmed and avoiding serious injury to people on the beach. Authorities are investigating the cause of the engine failure. Despite the scare, Bremner said the incident will not keep him out of the sky. “This was an unfortunate experience, but I’ll absolutely be flying again,” he told the Los Angeles Times.
The neighborhood surrounding a U.S. air base in South Korea was evacuated Tuesday after a munitions-related accident caused a white phosphorus leak. Osan Air Base established a 1,000-foot safety cordon “due to a ground mishap and out of an abundance of caution,” the base said in a statement. No casualties were reported, and the evacuation notice—which was issued by the South Korean government—was lifted after about 30 minutes while decontamination work was carried out, according to local media. White phosphorus is highly toxic and can ignite on contact with air. It’s used in battlefield smoke screens and incendiary weapons. The air base said its emergency response professionals were “managing an isolated situation” with the “utmost care and expediency.”