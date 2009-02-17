Japanese P.M. to Visit White House

CHEAT SHEET
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced today that Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso will be the first foreign leader to meet with President Obama in the White House when he comes to Washington for an economic summit on February 24. Hopefully he’ll behave better than this guy. Clinton also extended an olive branch toward North Korea, saying “If North Korea abides by the obligations it has already entered into and verifiably and completely eliminates its nuclear programme, then there will be a reciprocal response, certainly from the United States. There will be a chance to normalise relations, to enter into a peace treaty rather than an armistice and to give assistance for the people of North Korea.”