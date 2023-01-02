Boy, 9, Shot Dead in Chicago Home During Bloody Holiday Weekend

Read it at NBC Chicago
A 9-year-old boy was fatally shot in a home in Chicago on New Year’s Eve. Police Commander Sean Joyce said police and paramedics did a “heroic job” trying to save Jarvis Watts but he died at Comer Children’s Hospital. Investigators said the wounds were not self-inflicted and that detectives were trying to interview the multiple children and adults in the home at the the time of the tragedy. The gun had not been recovered police said. More than two dozen Chicagoans were shot—and seven of them died—over the holiday weekend.