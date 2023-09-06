Soccer Star Jenni Hermoso Files Sex Assault Complaint Over Nonconsensual Kiss
KISS MY A**
Spanish soccer star Jenni Hermoso submitted an official complaint to prosecutors on Tuesday against soccer federation president Luis Rubiales after a nonconsensual kiss at the Women’s World Cup final. The incident took place just minutes after Spain’s win over England as the national team squad received their medals and greeted several officials, including Rubiales. As Hermoso passed Rubiales, he kissed her on the lips. Hermoso claimed that the action was unsolicited, but Rubiales denied this, asserting that he was not at fault. Hermoso’s accusation of sexual assault allows the Spanish justice system to go ahead with their legal case against Rubiales, who could be subject to criminal charges. In the meantime, FIFA, soccer’s main governing body, has suspended the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) chief for 90 days. The kissing scandal has led to instability as the Spanish government has demanded that Rubiales resign.