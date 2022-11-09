Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Her Fertility Struggles
‘THE SHIP HAS SAILED’
After years of tabloid obsession over Jennifer Aniston’s pregnancy status, the Friends star reveals that she did try to have kids—but it didn’t work out. Regardless, she told Allure, she’s relieved the journey is over. “All the years and years and years of speculation,” Aniston told the outlet. “It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.” The 53-year-old explained that the media obsession with her uterus and dogged attempts by paparazzi to snap pics of her alleged baby bump were a strain throughout her 30s and 40s. “God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child,” Aniston said. “And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”