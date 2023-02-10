Business Partner Arrested in Missing Pennsylvania Mom’s Murder
Authorities in Pennsylvania have charged Jennifer Brown’s “supposed friend and business partner” with her murder, officials said Thursday, after the missing mother’s body was found last month. Blair Watts, 33, first reported Brown missing to police on Jan. 4 after she failed to collect her 8-year-old son from the school bus. Now the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office has accused Watts of having killed Brown. Prosecutors say Brown had previously agreed to invest money into a restaurant venture led by Watts, but that two payments made from Brown to Watts’ account on Jan. 3 were not part of the agreement. Prosecutors allege that Watts killed Brown on the same day and that he approached property owners on Jan. 4 “now saying he had money to put down on a lease” for the restaurant. DA Kevin Steele said in a statement: “Blair Watts murdered Jennifer Brown on Jan. 3rd, then moved her body and ultimately buried her in a shallow grave.”