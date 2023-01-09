Pennsylvania Mom Still Missing After Failing to Pick Up Son From School Bus Stop
‘VERY CONCERNED’
Pennsylvanian authorities are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Jennifer Brown, a mother from Limerick Township in Montgomery County, who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon by a friend and co-worker. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney, the 43-year-old was scheduled to pick her son up from his bus stop the following day, on Wednesday, but was nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, her personal items, including her keys, wallet, purse, work cell phone were found still inside her home, with her car parked in the driveway. Her personal cellphone has not been found. Police are reportedly “very concerned” with her welfare. “Brown is a white female with brown hair and green eyes,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele in a statement. “She is 5-feet, 1-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.” The family is offering $10,000 for information leading to her location.