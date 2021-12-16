CHEAT SHEET
J.Lo ‘Pissed’ Ben Affleck’s Messy Interview Made Her Look Bad: Report
Jennifer Lopez is “pissed” about a headline-grabbing interview Ben Affleck gave early this week, Page Six reports. Affleck told Howard Stern that he blamed his heavy drinking on being unhappy in his marriage to Jennifer Garner and said he felt “trapped” by her and their three children. Now a source tells the tabloid of Lopez, “She is pissed. She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn’t want to be dragged into this… She has met Jennifer Garner. She is trying to get to know her and Ben’s kids. It’s reckless and cavalier of him.” Take that with a grain of salt, though, because another source said that “This is simply not true and the focus is on the children.”