‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Shares Her ‘Agony’ While Testifying Against Anti-Trans Bill
‘WE’RE GOING TO WIN’
Jeopardy! star and Ohioan Amy Schneider testified on Wednesday against an Ohio House bill that would restrict LGBTQ+ youth from accessing gender-affirming care, including threatening to take away doctors’ licenses and forcing educators to share students’ gender identities with their parents. Schneider, a transgender activist, pleaded with lawmakers to vote “no” on the bill. “I’m not asking anyone here to change their personal views on trans people, I’m not here to scold anyone about pronouns. I’m not asking you to do anything except to not pass a ban,” she said. Schneider said she lived in “agony” for decades until she was finally afforded “peace and quiet” through gender-affirming care. “I really believe[d] that I might not survive,” she said. In several tweets, Schneider said Equality Ohio, an advocacy organization, asked her to testify. “If you are a young trans person that sees these bills being proposed, and feeling frightened, or hopeless, know that you are not alone,” she wrote. “The hearing was packed... with people who came here to fight for you. And I know that, eventually, we’re going to win.”