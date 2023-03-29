CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Jeremy Renner Tells Diane Sawyer He Was Awake for ‘Every Moment’ of Horrific Snow-Plow Disaster

    OUCH

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    ABC News

    Jeremy Renner sat down with Diane Sawyer to share the harrowing details of the snow-plowing accident that landed him in an ICU with severe injuries three months ago. “When you look in the mirror, do you see a new face?” Sawyer asked Renner. He responded, “No, I see a lucky man.” In the interview, which will air on April 6, Renner said he remembers “all of” the pain as he was “awake through every moment.” He broke eight ribs “in 14 different places,” broke several bones, and his lung collapsed, his nephew told Sawyer, but Renner said he fought to stay alive. “I chose to survive. That’s not gonna kill me, no way,” he says. “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium.”

    Read it at ABC News