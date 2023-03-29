Read it at ABC News
Jeremy Renner sat down with Diane Sawyer to share the harrowing details of the snow-plowing accident that landed him in an ICU with severe injuries three months ago. “When you look in the mirror, do you see a new face?” Sawyer asked Renner. He responded, “No, I see a lucky man.” In the interview, which will air on April 6, Renner said he remembers “all of” the pain as he was “awake through every moment.” He broke eight ribs “in 14 different places,” broke several bones, and his lung collapsed, his nephew told Sawyer, but Renner said he fought to stay alive. “I chose to survive. That’s not gonna kill me, no way,” he says. “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium.”