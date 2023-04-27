One of Three Remaining Mississippi Escapees Recaptured in Texas: Cops
GOTCHA
One of the four men who escaped from a Mississippi jail over the weekend was recaptured after fleeing to Texas, authorities said Thursday. Two of the escapees remain at large. Jerry Wayne Raynes, 51, was taken into custody without incident in Spring Valley after being sighted on surveillance footage at a nearby Shell gas station and McDonald’s outpost, according to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. Raynes’ arrest comes a day after a man believed to be one of the other escapees, 22-year-old Dylan Arrington, was found dead in a burned Mississippi home after exchanging gunfire with police. Raynes and Arrington, along with Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison, escaped from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson through a hole in a cell and the facility’s roof, police said earlier this week. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the four may have camped out together on the roof before splitting up. It was unclear on Thursday whether Grayson and Harrison had traveled to Texas with Raynes.