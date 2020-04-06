Jersey City Councilman Michael Yun Dies of COVID-19 Complications

Read it at NJ
Jersey City Councilman Michael Yun has died of coronavirus complications, Mayor Steve Fulop confirmed on Monday. “We are beyond saddened by the passing of Councilman Michael Yun. He was a family man, a great businessman, and a tireless advocate for Jersey City throughout his nearly 3 decades of public service,” the mayor said. “More than that though, he was a great husband, father, and grandfather as he never missed a chance to share how proud he was of his family.” Yun, who was elected twice as councilman running as an independent, has served on the City Council for seven years. He began experiencing coronavirus symptoms such as shortness of breath on March 24 and was moved to the intensive care unit at Jersey City Medical Center.