Jill Biden Will Undergo Surgery to Remove Lesion After Skin Cancer Screening

First Lady Jill Biden is set to undergo surgery next week to have a lesion removed just above her right eye—one that was discovered after a “routine” skin cancer screening, according to a spokesperson. She will go under the knife on Jan. 11 at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. The procedure, called “Mohs surgery,” features a doctor cutting away successive layers of skin for examination until no signs of cancer are found, according to a Mayo Clinic explainer. A memo from White House physician Kevin O’Connor said she was undergoing the “common outpatient procedure” out of “an abundance of caution.”