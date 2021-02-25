Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, Age 96 and 93, Re-Emerge at Church After Coronavirus Vaccinations

Read it at The New York Times
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, have returned to their spiritual home in Georgia after receiving vaccinations against the coronavirus. The former president, age 96, and his wife, 93, both wearing masks, attended church Sunday at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, where he taught Sunday school for decades and they both served as deacons. The Nobel Peace Prize winner has weathered a number of illnesses and health difficulties in the last five years, including metastatic melanoma that spread to his brain and a broken hip that required surgery. He did not attend the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris out of precaution against COVID-19.