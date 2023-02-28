Jimmy Fallon Performs Iconic Ariana DeBose Rap as Neil Young
‘MY WOMAN KING’
She may have divided opinion over her BAFTA Awards performance but Ariana DeBose’s leading ladies rap took on a new form as late-night host Jimmy Fallon performed the now-classic anthem under the guise of legendary singer Neil Young. Fallon has been impersonating Young for years and recreated the viral piece on Monday night for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. DeBose’s performance took place while opening the BAFTAs last week in London and was meant to honor the Best Actress nominees, but it copped flak as she shoulder-shimmied her way through the lines: “Angela Bassett did the thing / Viola Davis, my woman king / Blanchett Cate, you’re a genius / Jamie Lee, you are all of us!” The subsequent reaction forced the Oscar winner to deactivate her Twitter.