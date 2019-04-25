Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden launched a full-on attack of President Donald Trump in a video announcing his campaign for the White House, calling Trump’s term in office “an abhorrent moment in time.” In the video, Biden speaks over footage of the deadly 2017 neo-Nazi marches in Charlottesville, Virginia, describing those involved as having “crazed faces, illuminated by torches.” “And that’s when we heard the words of the president of the United States. He said there were quote ‘some very fine people on both sides.’” Biden slowly repeats the words “very fine people.” He then said that, with those words, “the president of the United States assigned a moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it. And in that moment, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I’d seen in my lifetime.” Biden continues, “I believe history will look back on this back on four years of this president and all he embraces as an abhorrent moment in time.” “If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation,” Biden then says. “Who we are. And I cannot stand by and watch that happen.”