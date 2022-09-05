Biden Snaps Back at Heckler: ‘Everybody’s Entitled to Be an Idiot!’
DARK BRANDON RISES
Dark Brandon strikes again. Briefly addressing a heckler who attempted to disrupt his Labor Day speech in Wisconsin, President Joe Biden referred to the person as an “idiot,” marking the second time in a week he’s directly responded to protesters. Towards the end of Biden’s Monday speech, which featured him expressing support for unions, a person in the crowd began shouting. “All right, God love you,” Biden said to the heckler, before telling other audience members to leave the person alone. “Let him go. Look, everybody’s entitled to be an idiot,” the president quipped as the audience applauded in approval. Hecklers also interrupted Biden’s primetime speech on Thursday that centered around the president denouncing “MAGA Republicans.” It prompted Biden to snap back: “They’re entitled to be outrageous. This is a democracy… good manners is nothing they’ve ever suffered from.”